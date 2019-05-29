Listen to new Ryuichi Sakamoto track This Is My Last Day 2

Ryuichi Sakamoto has released a new track, This Is My Last Day 2, which you can listen to below.

This Is My Last Day 2 is taken from a forthcoming soundtrack to a brand new Black Mirror episode Smithereens, which will air on Netflix on June 5. The episode, about a cab driver with an agenda becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control, features Andrew Scott and Topher Grace.

The soundtrack, which features 19 new tracks featuring Sakamoto's trademark style combining organic instrumentation, foregrounding the piano, with light ambient textures. Smithereens will be released through Milan Music on June 7.