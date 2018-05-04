Listen to new Ray Davies single Our Country

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II 1. Our Country

2. The Invaders (spoken word)

3. Back In The Day

4. Oklahoma U.S.A.

5. Bringing Up Baby

6. The Getaway

7. The Take

8. We Will Get There

9. The Real World

10. A Street Called Hope

11. The Empty Room

12. Calling Home

13. Louisiana Sky

14. March Of The Zombies

15. The Big Weird

16. Tony And Bob

17. The Big Guy

18. Epilogue

19. Epilogue

Ray Davies has released a stream of his new single titled Our Country.

It’s taken from his upcoming album Our Country: Americana Act II, which will launch on June 29 via Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment.

Listen to a stream of the song below.

The record follows on from Davies’ 2013 memoir Americana and last year’s album of the same name which focused on the vocalist and guitarist’s vision of the US and his experiences in the country.

Like its predecessor, Our Country: Americana Act II was recorded at London’s Konk Studios with guitarist Bill Shanley and The Jayhawks, who once again served as Davies’ backing band along with an additional group of UK musicians.

A statement reads: “The album picks up several intriguing musical threads from Davies’ extraordinary songwriting catalogue, from the opener Our Country, which is developed from a melodic theme heard in Americana’s title track, to reinterpretations of songs inspired by America and written for various projects over the years.”

Those include Oklahoma USA which was first heard on The Kinks 1971 album Muswell Hillbillies, The Real World from his 2007 solo album Working Man’s Cafe and The Getaway from 2006’s Other People’s Lives.

In addition, it’s been announced that Davies is currently working on a theatre/film project based on both Americana and Our Country: Americana Act II, with details to follow in due course.