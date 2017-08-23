The 10 Best Ramones Songs, by CJ Ramone

Former Ramones bassist CJ Ramone kicks off a UK and Ireland tour this week (full dates below) with a show at London’s Underworld, in support of his American Beauty album, which came out in March. Support will come from Canadian band Isotope, who describe themselves as “The World’s Greatest Baseball Punk Band.”

“American Beauty is the record I’ve been working towards since I started putting out records as CJ Ramone,” he says. “My songwriting has definitely grown up some, but the raw energy is still there.”

We tracked CJ down as he prepared to embark on the tour and asked him to name his 10 favourite Ramones songs.

10. All’s Quiet on the Eastern Front

I love Dee Dee’s description of NYC on this one. He shows his hoodlum side when he wrote, “Shaky lock and kicky door”. Poetry from the street.

9. Carbona Not Glue

Only The Ramones could have written this one. Twisted, comical lyrics with great vocal melodies and sung with a catchy cadence - a killer combo.

8. She’s the One

Sang this one about every gal I ever fell in lust with. Then I realised I was just looking for an excuse to sing this song! Sorry gals!

7. Rockaway Beach

Their roots are showing on this one. The song’s surf riff could have been written back on the California beaches of the early 60s. Only it’s Queens. I was born in Queens. I still love Queens. And I love this song because it’s great and it’s about Queens. OK!

6. Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

Prepare to have your heart ripped out. It’s all Joey on this one, and it is one of his most heartfelt performances. Closes the song with the line “Someone had to pay the price”. Beautifully brutal.

5. Cretin Hop

Fun, fun, fun! Finally gave us the answer to the question, “What comes after 1234?” Answer: “4567, all good cretins go to heaven!”

4.Wart Hog

Hardcore Ramones style. Dee Dee’s vocals and lyrics are… well, they’re Dee Dee. One of my favourite songwriters of all time.

3. Blitzkrieg Bop

Pure anthemic power pop. No one does it better. They play it at Yankee Stadium!

2. Judy is a Punk

In my opinion, the most perfect song written by the band. It contains all the things that made the Ramones the greatest band of my generation. Speed, melody, insanely cool lyrics, Johnny’s amazing guitar tone, Dee Dee’s maniacal bass playing, Tommy’s perfectly played drumming and of course Joeys inimitable voice combined in this song to get the kids hoppin’!

1. Outsider

My anthem since the first time I heard it.

CJ Ramone Tour Dates

26 Aug: The Underworld, London

27 Aug: Exchange, Bristol

28 Aug: Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

29 Aug: Redrum, Stafford

30 Aug: The Magnet, Liverpool

31 Aug: Voodoo Lounge, Dublin

01 Sep: Limelight, Belfast

02 Sep: The Assembly, Aberdeen

03 Sep: Opium, Edinburgh

04 Sep: The Parish, Huddersfield

05 Sep: The Hairy Dog, Derby

06 Sep: The Owl Sanctuary, Norwich

07 Sep: MK11, Milton Keynes

