Listen to new Machine Gun Kelly/Bring Me The Horizon collaboration, Maybe

Maybe, Machine Gun Kelly's collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon has been released as the latest single teasing the rapper-turned pop punk star's forthcoming Mainstream Sellout album.

BMTH frontman Oli Sykes and MGK premiered the track at a surprise appearance at the popular Emo NIght club night at LA's Avalon Hollywood venue on March 4, generating much excitement among their respective online followings.

The song is the fourth single previewing Mainstream Sellout, which is set to emerge on March 25 via Bad Boy Records/Interscope: MGK released lead-off single Papercuts back in August 2021, and shared Emo Girl, featuring Willow, in February. Ay! on which he's joined by rapper Lil Wayne, emerged on March 4 as preview number three of what will be his sixth studio album.

Listen to Maybe below:

Kelly has previously said that his new album, once bearing the working title Born With Horns, would sound “more guitar-heavy” and feature "deeper" lyrics than his previous offerings.

The album track list is:



1. born with horns

2. god save me

3. maybe feat. Bring Me The Horizon

4. drug dealer feat. Lil Wayne

5. wall of fame (Interlude)

6. mainstream sellout

7. make up sex feat. blackbear

8. emo girl feat. WILLOW

9. 5150

10. paper cuts (album version)

11. WW4

12. ay! feat. Lil Wayne

13. fake love don’t last feat. iann dior

14. die in california feat. Gunna & Young Thug

15. sid & nancy

16. twin flame