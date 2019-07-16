Listen to new Killswitch Engage track I Am Broken Too

Killswitch Engage have released a stream of their new single I Am Broken Too.

It’s the second track taken from their upcoming eighth studio album Atonement, which will launch through Music For Nations on August 16.

The band shared the track Unleashed from the record last month.

The follow-up to 2016’s Incarnate will feature a total of 11 tracks and includes guest appearances from former Killswitch singer Howard Jones on The Signal Fire , while Testament frontman Chuck Billy guests on The Crownless King.

The striking album cover was created by Richey Beckett, the UK artist who has previously worked with artists including Mastodon and Metallica.

Frontman Jesse Leach had to undergo vocal cord surgery in the lead up to the album sessions, which required him to have subsequent vocal therapy.

Speaking about the new album, Leach said: “Atonement is a reflection of perseverance and passion through the trials and suffering of our existence."

Killswitch Engage will head out on tour across the UK and Europe throughout October and November.

(Image credit: Music For Nations)

Killswitch Engage: Atonement

1. Unleashed

2. The Signal Fire (featuring Howard Jones)

3. Us Against The World

4. The Crownless King (featuring Chuck Billy)

5. I Am Broken Too

6. As Sure As The Sun Will Rise

7. Know Your Enemy

8. Take Control

9. Ravenous

10. I Can't Be The Only One

11. Bite The Hand That Feeds

(Image credit: Music For Nations) Killswitch Engage: Atonement

Killswitch Engage are set to release their new studio album Atonement in August. The follow-up to 2016's Incarnate features the lead tracks Unleashed and I Am Broken Too.View Deal

Killswitch Engage 2019 UK and European tour

Oct 14: Norwich UEA, UK

Oct 15: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 17: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 19: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 20: London Brixton Academy, UK

Oct 22: Brussels AB, Belgium

Oct 23: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 25: Oberhausen Turbinehalle, Germany

Oct 26: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 28: Helsinki Circus, Finland

Oct 30: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Oct 31: Oslo Rockerfeller, Norway

Nov 1: Karlstad Nojesfabriken, Sweden

Nov 2: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 4: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 5: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

Nov 6: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Nov 8: Lausanne Les Docs, Switzerland

Nov 9: Prattelin Z7, Switzerland

Nov 10: Nuremberg Loewensaal, Germany