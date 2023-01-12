Listen to new Enter Shikari single (Pls) Set Me On Fire, which the band call "a projectile vomit of positive energy"

Enter Shikari will release their seventh studio album, A Kiss For The Whole World, on April 21 via SO Recordings / Ambush Reality. And the Hertfordshire quartet have given fans a taste of what's to come with the release of new single (pls) set me on fire.

The single is the follow-up to Bull, which was released in November, and featured guest vocals from former The Voice contestant Cody Frost.



A Kiss For The Whole World follows on from the band's 2020 album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, which reached number 2 on the UK album chart, and is described by Shikari vocalist Rou Reynolds as "the second coming of Enter Shikari."



The album was recorded in a delipidated farmhouse in Chichester, in a studio running on solar power.



"This album is powered by the sun, the most powerful object in our solar system," says Reynolds. "And I think you can tell. It’s a collection of songs that represent an explosive reconnection with what Enter Shikari is. The beginning of our second act."



The album track list is as follows:



1. A Kiss for the Whole World x

2. (pls) set me on fire

3. It Hurts

4. Leap into the Lightning

5. feed yøur søul}

6. Dead Wood

7. Jailbreak

8. Bloodshot

9. Bloodshot (Coda)

10. goldfĭsh ~

11. Giant Pacific Octopus (i don’t know you anymore)

12. giant pacific octopus swirling off into infinity…



Reynolds says that the group's new single is "a projectile vomit of positive energy" after a challenging period.

"Honestly, I thought I was fucked," he says. "I’ve never felt so detached from my soul, my purpose, my fucking spirit. I didn’t write music for almost two years. The longest I’d gone before that was two weeks. I was broken. It’s almost as if my brain had asked: “What is the point in music if it cannot be shared? What is the point in writing music if it’s not to be experienced with others?” and then promptly switched itself off. ‘(pls) set me on fire’ grew out of that desperation. This song is a projectile vomit of positive energy. Every emotion trapped inside me for two years, finally set free."

Listen to the single below:

Enter Shikari have also announced a run of very special album release shows across, Europe and the US today, as well as special 2023 UK residency shows to take place through the Spring.



"It’s hard to do anything interesting with live shows today," says Rou Reynolds. "We wanted to do something different. We're going to become a local band to five major cities in the UK. It’s going to be interesting to see how the shows evolve every time we return."



The band will play:



Feb 15: HERE at Outernet, London, UK

Feb 16: New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

Feb 17: KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK

Feb 19: SWX, Bristol, UK

Feb 20: St Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

Mar 14: New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

Mar 15: St Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

Mar 16: KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK

Mar 17: HERE at Outernet, London, UK

Mar 18: SWX, Bristol, UK

Apr 05: Knust, Hamburg, DE

Apr 07: Botanique, Brussels, BE

Apr 08: Luxor, Koln, DE

Apr 13: St Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

Apr 14: New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

Apr 15: KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK

Apr 16: SWX, Bristol, UK

Apr 17: HERE at Outernet, London, UK

May 03: Echoplex, Los Angeles, USA

May 05: Bottom Lounge, Chicago, USA

May 10: Bowery Ballroom, New York, USA



Exclusive access to tickets begins on January 19 for members of the band's fan club, or anyone pre-ordering the album here. General sale begins January 26.