Listen to new Caligula’s Horse track Will’s Song

Caligula’s Horse have shared a stream of their new track titled Will’s Song (Let The Colours Run).

It’s the first material lifted from the the Australian outfit’s upcoming album In Contact, which is scheduled to arrive on September 15 via InsideOut Music.

Speaking about the track, guitarist Sam Vallen says: “Will’s Song is something special for us. It’s dark and heavy, especially by Caligula’s Horse standards – but it never feels like a compromise between those traits and the melody and colour we strive for.

“This track embodies the possibilities of our new lineup. Drummer Josh Griffin and guitarist Adrian Goleby have toured with us for a while now, but Will’s Song finally shows what they’re capable of – and how much we’ve all grown as a group through the changes. It’s a massive step forward for Caligula’s Horse.”

As with the band’s 2015 album Bloom, In Contact sees Vallen and vocalist Jim Grey collaborate closely on the music and lyrics.

Vallen continues: “In our creative process every idea is scrutinised, deconstructed, and rebuilt in a way that one of us, alone, could never achieve.

“We’re one another’s harshest critic, but fortunately we’ve done this for long enough now that our inspiration draws us in a similar direction – we can finish each other’s musical sentences, so to speak. And we’re lucky that’s the case, since In Contact proved to be a much more ambitious undertaking than anything we’d conceived of in the past.”

Grey adds: “In Contact has been an enormous proposition – the stories told in this album feel deeply personal and we’ve never been more excited to share a new work with the world.

“The sounds on this album are dark and adventurous but without losing the bittersweet and joyful sounds we developed in writing Bloom.”

Find the In Contact cover art and tracklist below.

Dream The Dead Will’s Song (Let The Colours Run) The Hands Are the Hardest Love Conquers All Songs For No One Capulet Fill My Heart Inertia And The Weapon Of The Wall The Cannon’s Mouth Graves

