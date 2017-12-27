Metal Hammer staff pick their top 20 albums of 2017

In the Metal Hammer end of year spectacular, we revealed that Mastodon’s Emperor Of Sand was crowned the best album of 2017 in our Top 100 list. It was a mammoth undertaking, and a decision that came from numerous Hammer writers submitting their own personal Top 20 album lists.

Here is a handful of those Top 20s from Hammer staff and freelancers. The music that we, as a collective, have been listening to while writing the hundreds of thousands of words you read every in the pages of Metal Hammer every year. It’s safe to say that 2017 has been mega for heavy music.

Merlin Alderslade (Editor)

1) Myrkur – Mareridt

2) Code Orange – Forever

3) Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

4) While She Sleeps – You Are We

5) Power Trip – Nightmare Logic

6) Zeal & Ardor – Devil Is Fine

7) The Black Dahlia Murder – Nightbringers

8) Creeper – Eternity, In My Arms

9) Perturbator – New Model

10) Pallbearer – Heartless

11) Sunlight’s Bane – The Blackest Volume

12) Employed To Serve – The Warmth Of A Dying Sun

13) AFI – AFI (The Blood Album)

14) Darkest Hour – Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora

15) Dan Terminus – Automated Refrains

16) Abhorrent Decimation – The Pardoner

17) Malevolence – Self Supremacy 18) In Reverence – The Selected Breed

19) Blood Command – Cult Drugs

20) Trivium – The Sin And The Sentence

Eleanor Goodman (Deputy Editor)

1) Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down

2) Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

3) Myrkur – Mareridt

4) Code Orange – Forever

5) While She Sleeps – You Are We

6) Northlane – Mesmer

7) Leprous – Malina

8) AFI – AFI (The Blood Album)

9) Trivium – The Sin And The Sentence

10) Ulver – The Assassination Of Julius Caesar

11) Sólstafir – Berdreyminn

12) Sikth – The Future In Whose Eyes?

13) Chelsea Wolfe – Hiss Spun

14) Perturbator – New Model

15) Satyricon – Deep Calleth Upon Deep

16) Papa Roach – Crooked Teeth

17) Life Of Agony – A Place Where There’s No More Pain

18) Pallbearer – Heartless

19) Zeal & Ardor – Devil Is Fine

20) Grave Pleasures – Motherblood

Lewis Somerscales (Art Editor)

1) Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

2) While She Sleeps – You Are We

3) Code Orange – Forever

4) Zeal & Ardor – The Devil Is Fine

5) Stone Sour – Hydrograd

6) Ho99o9 – United States Of Horror

7) Arch Enemy – Will To Power

8) Trivium – Sin And The Sentence

9) Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down

10) Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage

11) Cradle Of Filth – Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay

12) Body Count – Bloodlust

13) Sasquatch – Maneuvers

14) Paradise Lost – Medusa

15) Sikth – The Future In Whose Eyes

16) Perturbator – New Model

17) Employed To Serve – The Warmth Of A Dying Sun

18) Me & That Man – Songs Of Love & Death

19) Satyricon – Deep Calleth Upon Deep

20) Cannibal Corpse – Red Before Black

Jonathan Selzer (Reviews and Subterranea Editor)

1) Grave Pleasures – Motherblood

2) Amenra – Mass VI

3) Converge – The Dusk In Us

4) Nicole Sabouné – Miman

5) Royal Thunder – Wick

6) Chelsea Wolfe – Hiss Spun

7) Myrkur – Mareridt

8) Sólstafir – Berdreyminn

9) Nibiru – Qaal Babalon 10) Harvestman – Music For Megaliths

11) Ulver – The Assassination Of Julius Caesar

12) Satyricon – Deep Calleth Upon Deep

13) Oxbow – Thin Black Duke

14) The Obsessed – Sacred

15) The Ruins Of Beverast – Exuvia

16) The Great Old Ones – EOD: A Tale Of Dark Legacy

17) Zeal & Ardor – Devil Is Fine

18) All Pigs Must Die – Hostage Animal

19) Enslaved – E

20) Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

Luke Morton (Online Editor)

1) Converge – The Dusk In Us

2) Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

3) Code Orange – Forever

4) While She Sleeps – You Are We

5) Myrkur – Mareridt

6) Grave Pleasures – Motherblood

7) Employed To Serve – The Warmth Of A Dying Sun

8) Wear Your Wounds – Wear Your Wounds

9) Anathema – The Optimist 10) Full Of Hell – Trumpeting Ecstasy

11) Amenra – Mass VI

12) Chelsea Wolfe – Hiss Spun

13) Ulver – The Assassination Of Julius Caesar

14) Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down

15) Stray From The Path – Only Death Is Real

16) Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage

17) All Pigs Must Die – Hostage Animal

18) Sólstafir – Berdreyminn

19) Here Lies Man – Here Lies Man

20) Comeback Kid – Outsider

Vanessa Thorpe (Production Editor)

1) Grave Pleasures – Motherblood

2) Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down

3) Myrkur – Mareridt

4) Royal Thunder – Wick

5) Sólstafir – Berdreyminn

6) Zeal & Ardor – Devil Is Fine

7) Ufomammut – 8

8) The Contortionist – Clairvoyant

9) Elder – Reflections Of A Floating World

10) Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

11) Enslaved – E

12) Perturbator – New Model

13) Wolves In The Throne Room – Thrice Woven

14) Horisont – About Time

15) Trivium – The Sin And The Sentence

16) Quicksand – Interiors

17) Leprous – Malina

18) Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage

19) The Bronx – V

20) No Sin Evades His Gaze – Endless Disconnect

Dom Lawson (writer)

1) Integrity – Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume

2) Threshold – Legends Of The Shires

3) Satyricon – Deep Calleth Upon Deep

4) Enslaved – E

5) Disperse – Foreword

6) Battle Beast – Bringer Of Pain

7) Vuur – In This Moment We Are Free - Cities

8) Drug Honkey – Cloak Of Skies

9) The Lurking Fear – Out Of The Voiceless Grave

10) Grave Pleasures – Motherblood

11) Danko Jones – Wild Cat

12) Akercocke – Renaissance In Extremis

13) Kreator – Gods Of Violence

14) Moonspell – 1755

15) Anathema – The Optimist

16) Vallenfyre – Fear Those Who Fear Him

17) Abhorrent Decimation – The Pardoner

18) Hellripper – Coagulating Darkness

19) Full Of Hell – Trumpeting Ecstasy

20) With The Dead – Love From With The Dead

Stephen Hill (writer)

1) Code Orange – Forever

2) Grave Pleasures – Motherblood

3) Chelsea Wolfe – Hiss Spun

4) Wear Your Wounds – WYW

5) Zeal & Ardor – Devil Is Fine

6) Elder – Reflections Of A Floating World

7) Employed To Serve – The Warmth Of A Dying Sun

8) Black Dahlia Murder – Nightbringers

9) Creeper – Eternity, In Your Arms

10) Power Trip – Nightmare Logic

11) Blood Command – Cult Drugs

12) Full Of Hell – Trumpeting Ecstacy

13) AFI – AFI: The Blood Album

14) Wolves In The Throne Room – Thrice Woven

15) Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

16) Trivium – The Sin & The Sentence

17) While She Sleeps – You Are We

18) The King Is Blind – We Are The Parasite, We Are The Cancer

19) Body Count – Bloodlust

20) Vallenfyre – Fear Those Who Fear Him

Tom O’Boyle (writer)

1) Enslaved – E

2) Leprous – Malina

3) The Contortionist – Clairvoyant

4) Disperse – Foreword

5) Wolves In The Throne Room – Thrice Woven

6) Ulver – The Assassination Of Julius Caesar

7) Satyricon – Deep Calleth Upon Deep

8) The Lurking Fear – Out Of The Voiceless Grave

9) The Botanist – Collective: The Shape Of He To Come

10) The Black Dahlia Murder – Nightbringers

11) Zeal & Ardor – Devil Is Fine

12) Pallbearer – Heartless

13) Tetragrammacide – Primal Incinerators Of Moral Matrix

14) Myrkur – Mareridt

15) Grave Pleasures – Motherblood

16) Mork – Eremittens Dal

17) Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

18) Akercocke – Renaissance In Extremis

19) Amenra – Mass VI

20) Dyscarnate – With All Their Might

Sophie Maughan (writer)

1) The Black Dahlia Murder – Nightbringers

2) Thy Art Is Murder – Dear Desolation

3) While She Sleeps – You Are We

4) Myrkur – Mareridt

5) Ulver – The Assassination Of Julius Caesar

6) Leprous – Malina

7) Converge – The Dusk In Us

8) The Contortionist – Clairvoyant

9) The Great Discord – The Rabbit Hole

10) The Haunted – Strength In Numbers

11) Martyr Defiled – Young Gods

12) Wolves In The Throne Room – Thrice Woven

13) Entheos – Entheos

14) Chelsea Wolfe – Hiss Spun

15) Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down

16) Dyscarnate – With All Their Might

17) Northlane – Mesmer

18) Loathe – The Cold Sun

19) No Sin Evades His Gaze – Endless Disconnect

20) Skies In Motion – Life Lessons

Malcolm Dome (writer)

1) Paradise Lost – Medusa

2) Arch Enemy – Will To Power

3) Enslaved – E

4) Accept – The Rise Of Chaos

5) Anathema – The Optimist

6) Deep Purple – Infinite

7) Iced Earth – Incorruptible

8) Kreator – Gods Of Violence

9) Primus – The Desaturating Seven

10) Prong – Zero Days

11) Sons Of Apollo – Psychotic Symphony

12) Alice Cooper – Paranormal

13) Panzer – Fatal Command

14) Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

15) Annihilator – For The Demented

16) Psychedelic Witchcraft – Sound Of The Wind

17) Fozzy – Judas

18) Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage

19) Triggerfinger – Colossus

20) Voyager – Ghost Mile

Joe Daly (writer)

1) Paradise Lost – Medusa

2) Wolves In The Throne Room – Thrice Woven

3) Myrkur – Mareridt

4) Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

5) The Black Dahlia Murder – Nightbringers

6) Ghost Bath – Starmourner

7) The Haunted – Strength In Numbers

8) Wormwood – Ghostlands - Wounds From A Bleeding Earth

9) Code Orange – Forever

10) Au Champ Des Morts – Dans La Joie

11) Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down

12) Violet Cold – Anomie

13) Darkest Hour – Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora

14) Nicole Sabouné – Miman

15) Body Count - Bloodlust

16) Act Of Defiance – Old Scars, New Wounds

17) The Bronx – V

18) Wolfheart – Tyhjyys

19) Satyricon – Deep Calleth Upon Deep

20) Sons Of Death Valley – Fathers Of The Free

Dannii Leivers (writer)

1) At The Drive In – In.ter.a.li.a

2) While She Sleeps – You Are We

3) Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

4) Creeper – Eternity, In Your Arms

5) Blood Command – Cult Drugs

6) Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down

7) Code Orange – Forever

8) Myrkur – Mareridt

9) Thy Art Is Murder – Dear Desolation

10) Loathe – The Cold Sun

11) Northlane – Mesmer

12) The Great Dischord – The Rabbit Hole

13) Battle Beast – Bringer Of Pain

14) Voyager – Ghost Mile

15) Chelsea Wolfe – Hiss Spun

16) Ho99o9 – United States Of Horror

17) Body Count – Bloodlust

18) AFI – AFI (The Blood Album)

19) Ulver – The Assassination Of Julius Caesar

20) Wage War – Deadweight

