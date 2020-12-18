Listen to Last December, Good Charlotte's first new music in two years

It’s been two years since Good Charlotte last dropped new music with 2018’s Generation Rx, and a lot has changed. On both a global (the pesky ongoing pandemic and political crises) and personal (member Benji Madden had a baby daughter, congratulations) level, there have been some pretty major shifts.

To pay tribute to those shifts and the fans who’ve kept Good Charlotte going through good times and bad in the 20 years since their debut album dropped, the band surprise released new single Last December today. The band had been teasing the track over the last week, tweeting lines like “dwelling on how time just goes so fast”.

The track is everything you’d expect from Good Charlotte, with the edge that comes with recent losses they’ve experienced: 'His friends all come to the funeral underdressed/They stuck around for an hour or so and then they left' and 'That’s just the life you get, and nobody gives a shit' are among more uncharacteristically pessimistic lyrics, but there’s a later turn towards the hope they’re known for: 'I wouldn’t trade us for the world'.

Good Charlotte have taken a backseat to the brothers’ other ventures, like family and management company MDDN, in recent years. Let’s hope Last December is just the first sign that they’re back for food – the world needs them.