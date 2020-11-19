Listen to Klone's cover of The Doors' The Spy

Atmospheric French prog rockers Klone have streamd their cover of The Doors' The Spy. The track, originally from the LA band's 1970 album Morrison Hotel is taken from the band's 2019 album Le Grande Voyage. You can listen to the track below.

"I've been listening to the doors since I was a teenager and I've always loved the psychedelic and shamanic side of their music," explains guitarist Guillaume Bernard. "I also keep a very good memory of the atmosphere of the movie "The Doors" by Oliver Stone that I watched a lot.

"This title is basically very blues and piano bar atmosphere and I wanted to make it something heavier and slower, while respecting the codes of the song. In the end, we managed to make it a Blues - doom title."

Bernard also explains that the band have been busy working on a follow up to Le Grande Voyage.

“We are currently working with Klone on the preparation of our next album, we are starting to have a lot of material for the continuation and we are impatient to be able to share all this with you," he says.