Listen to Kelly’s Meat Emporium, the first cut from new Carcass album Torn Arteries

Liverpool’s own extreme metal legends Carcass will deliver Torn Arteries, their first full-length album in eight years via Nuclear Blast on September 17. And as a taster, they’re dangling choice cut Kelly’s Meat Emporium in front of us right now...



“I think as our 7th album, it does stand out from the others both sonically and stylistically,” says vocalist/bassist Walker. “You can definitely tell that it’s Carcass; when you drop that needle on the vinyl, when you hear that guitar tone, you can tell it’s Bill Steer, but each album is always a product of its time.”

The follow-up to 2013’s well-received Surgical Steel, Torn Arteries was recorded in studios in Sweden and Leeds.



“The working title for Kelly’s was originally Stock Carcass,” says Walker. “We knew that one was a real meat and potatoes track for the album.” Meanwhile the elevated speed and catchy beat in Dance of Ixtab tell a robust and airier story, one that is certain to get a reaction from live crowds. “We built this song around the beat. We had an approach to each song that was a definite idea. It’s all about ‘what haven’t we done before?’”



Guitarist Steer previously revealed the album title it pays homage to ex-drummer Ken Owen and his fictitious band of the same name.

“He had a fictitious band called Torn Arteries and he recorded everything himself in his bedroom — guitar and he’d actually bang on boxes and kind of scream into the mic. d the whole thing was so distorted, it kind of sounded super heavy, even though essentially you were listening to a guy with a Spanish guitar and a couple of boxes. I think Jeff appreciates the connection to the past and the fact that it was another Ken Owen classic. So that was his choice, really, and it stuck.”

The full track listing for Torn Arteries is as follows:



01 Torn Arteries

02 Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstances March No. 1)

03 Eleanor Rigor Mortis

04 Under The Scalpel Blade

05 The Devil Rides Out

06 Flesh Ripping Sonic Torment Limited

07 Kelly's Meat Emporium

08 In God We Trust

09 Wake Up And Smell The Carcass / Caveat Emptor

10 The Scythe's Remorseless Swing