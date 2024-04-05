Listen to Jakko Jakszyk and Mel Collins new version of I Talk To The Wind

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

An all-star reimaging of King Crimson's debut album, Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King, to be released in April

Jakko Jakszyk
King Crimson alumni Jakko Jakszyk and Mel Collins, along with Jakszyk's son Django, have recorded a new version of the band's song I Talk To The Wind, originally from the band;s groundbreaking 1969 debut album In The Court Of The Crimson King, and you can listen to it below.

The new version is taken from the upcoming Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King, a new reworking of that debut, which will be released through Cleopatra Records on April 19.

Alongside Jakszyk and Collins, Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King features an array of musical talent from the progressive world including all of those mentioned above plus Todd Rundgren, Arthur Brown, former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland and Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, Steve Hillage, Chester Thompson, Brian Auger, the late Nik Turner and Dream Theater's James LaBrie as well as Joe Lynn TurnerMarty FriedmanCarmine Appice and more.

Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King will be available on coloured vinyl, CD and as a digital album. You can see the album's new striking artwork and the tracklisitng and cast below.

Pre-order Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King.

Jakko Jakszyk

Jerry Ewing

