Listen to Iggy Pop and Danny Elfman's savage critique of celebrity and fame on Kick Me

Trent Reznor and Iggy Pop are among the star names appearing on Danny Elfman's new album Bigger. Messier. featuring remixed and reimagined versions of songs from his acclaimed 2021 record Big Mess.

The album is being introduced by the Iggy Pop-fronted Kick Me, which is described as “a frenetic commentary on fame, fortune and celebrity."

Hear the single below:

Elfman's 'people' say of the album, which features collaborations and guest vocal features from artists including HEALTH, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Xiu Xiu, Squarepusher and Ghostemane: 'Leaping between grinding noise-punk, hypnotic dark wave, soaring industrial rock and beyond, Bigger. Messier. provides a further glimpse into Danny’s shapeshifting capabilities that have consistently kept fans on their toes and produced one of music’s most prolific and eclectic careers.'

The tracklisting for Bigger.Messier. is:



1. We Belong (Squarepusher Remix)

2. Happy (LITTLE SNAKE DYING IN THE CLUB EDITION

3. Happy (33EMYBW Remix)

4. Sorry (Kid606 Remix)

5. We Belong (Rafiq Bhatia Remix)

6. Kick Me (Zach Hill Remix)

7. Insects (Machine Girl Insecticidal Tendencies Remix)

8. Serious Ground (Xiu Xiu Remix)

9. Cruel Compensation (The Locust Remix)

10. Everybody Loves You (Boris Remix)

11. True (feat. Trent Reznor)

12. In Time (feat. Blixa Bargeld)

13. In Time (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)

14. Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor)

15. Kick Me (feat. Iggy Pop)

16. Kick Me (feat. Fever333)

17. In Time (HEALTH Remix)

18. Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor - Ghostemane Natural Selection Remix)

19. Happy (Boy Harsher Remix)

20. True (feat. Trent Reznor - Stu Brooks Remix)

21. Happy (LITTLE SNAKE LUNAR CLIMAX EDITION)

22. Serious Dub (Scientist Remix) (Digital Bonus Track)

23. Happy (A. Fruit Remix) (Digital Bonus Track)



Available in vinyl, CD and digital formats, with two exclusive bonus tracks featured on the digital edition, Bigger. Messier. will officially be released August 12, via ANTI- / Epitaph Record