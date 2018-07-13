Listen to Hunter And The Bear’s Electric new single

Hunter And The Bear have released a stream of their brand new single Electric.

The launch of the track comes after the band recently played Glasgow’s TRNSMT and arrives as they prepare for further UK festival appearances and their October UK tour.

Frontman Will Irvine says: “We challenged ourselves to raise the game this year, we have been brutal with ourselves and tried to approach things in a new way.

“We’ve really enjoyed experimenting with our writing and having a bit of time and space to work on some different kind of songs.”

As for the upcoming October tour, Irvine says: “We’re doing places like Gorilla in Manchester and Scala in London which are our biggest headline show to date which is totally bonkers for us!”

Find a full list of Hunter And The Bear's 2018 dates below.

Electric is expected to feature on the Scottish outfit’s second album – the follow-up to last year’s Paper Heart, with further details to be announced in due course.

Hunter And The Bear 2018 UK tour dates

Jul 20th: Chagstock Festival

Jul 22: Stockport Blackthorn Festival,

Jul 28: Benbecula EDF Festival

Aug 03: Inverness Belladrum Festival

Oct 04: Manchester Gorilla

Oct 06: Birmingham O2 Institute

Oct 07: Bristol Thekla

Oct 09: Cambridge Junction

Oct 10: London Scala

Oct 12: Nottingham Bodega

Oct 20: Glasgow The Garage