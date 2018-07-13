Listen to Hunter And The Bear’s Electric new single

Hunter And The Bear have released a stream of their brand new single Electric.
The launch of the track comes after the band recently played Glasgow’s TRNSMT and arrives as they prepare for further UK festival appearances and their October UK tour.
Frontman Will Irvine says: “We challenged ourselves to raise the game this year, we have been brutal with ourselves and tried to approach things in a new way.
“We’ve really enjoyed experimenting with our writing and having a bit of time and space to work on some different kind of songs.”
As for the upcoming October tour, Irvine says: “We’re doing places like Gorilla in Manchester and Scala in London which are our biggest headline show to date which is totally bonkers for us!”
Find a full list of Hunter And The Bear's 2018 dates below.
Electric is expected to feature on the Scottish outfit’s second album – the follow-up to last year’s Paper Heart, with further details to be announced in due course.
Hunter And The Bear 2018 UK tour dates
Jul 20th: Chagstock Festival
Jul 22: Stockport Blackthorn Festival,
Jul 28: Benbecula EDF Festival
Aug 03: Inverness Belladrum Festival
Oct 04: Manchester Gorilla
Oct 06: Birmingham O2 Institute
Oct 07: Bristol Thekla
Oct 09: Cambridge Junction
Oct 10: London Scala
Oct 12: Nottingham Bodega
Oct 20: Glasgow The Garage