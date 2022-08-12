Listen to fierce Enter Shikari / Wargasm collaboration The Void Stares Back

Enter Shikari and Wargasm have joined forces for an intense, confrontational collaborative single The Void Stares Back.

Shikari's first single since The Great Unknown was released as the final single from the quartet's 2020 album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, The Void Stares Back is described by frontman Rou Reynolds as "a roisterous journey".



"Thematically, the piece is about the forward march of social progress," the singer states, "and how, often, those with a more conventional archaic outlook on sexuality, gender, social design, economics etc, see those with differing ideas like bewildering, depraved creatures from another dimension."

Speaking about the collaboration, Wargasm say "Shikari were a big part of our growing up, so it was an absolute honour to be asked to collaborate with such an incredible and well-spoken band. They stand for the right things - we're a little more pessimistic. It was fun playing the darker devil's advocate to Rou's light...where we're going, you won't need eyes to see..."

Listen to The Void Stares Back below:

Enter Shikari will play Reading and Leeds Festivals later this month.