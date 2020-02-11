Enter Shikari return with new album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible

Enter Shikari have revealed they will release their new studio album this spring.

The follow-up to 2017’s The Spark is titled Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible – and it’ll be out on April 17 through So Recordings.

And to mark the news, Enter Shikari have release their new single The Dreamer’s Hotel which you can find below.

The inspiration for Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible came about while the band were compiling their book Dear Future Historians, with frontman Rou Reynolds explaining: “Looking at all we had achieved gave us a better sense of perspective and confidence.

“What are we capable of? What is possible? These questions are part of Enter Shikari’s DNA. But now we reflect a society where possibility itself has drifted from something of optimistic opportunity to something quite frightening.”

Enter Shikari have also announced five UK album launch shows which will take place in Sheffield, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Bristol.

Fans pre-ordering the album through Enter Shikari’s online store will have access to tickets, as will those who are members of the band’s Future Historians fan club.

1. The Great Unknown

2. Crossing The Rubicon

3. { The Dreamers Hotel }

4. Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (I. Crescendo)

5. Modern Living…

6. Apocoholics Anonymous (main theme in B minor)

7. The Pressure’s On

8. Reprise 3

9. T.I.N.A

10. Elegy For Extinction

11. Marionettes (I. The Discovery of Strings)

12. Marionettes (II. The Ascent)

13. Satellites

14. The King

15. Waltzing Off The Face Of The Earth (II. Piangevole)

Enter Shikari UK album launch shows

Apr 18: Sheffield Leadmill

Apr 19: Glasgow St Lukes

Apr 20: Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

Apr 22: London Subterania

Apr 23: Bristol SWX