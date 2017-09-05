Lemmy memorial statue campaign seeks crowdfunding help

A campaign to have a statue of Motorhead icon Lemmy created and placed in his home city of Stoke-On-Trent is seeking crowdfunding help to make the it a reality.

Lemmy, who died in December 2015, sat to have his measurements taken for the planned sculpture while on the road with the band in 2012 and had his full approval.

The project is the brainchild of Staffordshire University graduate Nile Plumb, who told the BBC: “There’s a lot of interest and people really want to get behind it. The musical genius of Lemmy is something for this community to celebrate.”

Former vice president of the Royal Society Of Portrait Sculptors, Steven Whyte, was chosen to create the statue. He was educated in Stoke-On-Trent and first saw Motorhead perform live when he was 14-years-old.

If crowdfunding is successful, the plan is to also ship multiple statues across the world to international fan club members. The campaign is looking to raise $60,000 over the course of the next two months.

For further information, visit the campaign’s IndieGoGo page.

Watch making-of documentary on Lemmy statue