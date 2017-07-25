Listen to Dvne’s new album Asheran in full

Metal Hammer have teamed up with Dvne to exclusively stream their new album Asheran ahead of its official release.

It’ll be released on Friday, July 28, via Wasted State Records – but Metal Hammer readers can listen to all eight tracks now.

The band say: “We’re really excited to finally be able to share the entirety of Asheran a few days before its release.

“We’ve always been a band focused on the finer details so it’s been a long process in the making, but we couldn’t be happier with how the concept, music and art have all finally come together.

“For us, Asheran really embodies everything about what we try to achieve with our music. The album as a whole tells a sweeping narrative, and in doing so mixes together a whole host of different musical influences that hopefully creates a truly epic, emotional musical journey for the listener.”

Dvne add: “We have the launch gig for the album on the August 7 in Edinburgh, opening for the fantastic Elder, and we’ve been working on something a bit different for this so it should be pretty special.

“After that, we’ve then got three tours in the UK and Europe coming up over autumn 2017. The dates for these are currently being finalised but they should be announced soon.”

Asheran is available for pre-order direct from their Bandcamp page. Find the stream, album artwork and tracklist below.

Dvne Asheran tracklist

The Crimson Path Viridian Bloom Thirst Descent Of The Asheran Sunset’s Grace Edenfall Scion Rite Of Seven Mournings

