Bowie's Lazarus a tale of cheap gin and lost love

Director Ivo Van Hove has given a snap behind-the-scenes look at David Bowie’s upcoming stage show Lazarus.

Already the fastest-selling show that Off Broadway New York Theater Workshop has ever produced, Lazarus opens on December 7.

It’s described as a sequel to 1976 sci-fi film The Man Who Fell To Earth and stars Dexter actor Michael C Hall as Thomas Newton, the character played by Bowie in that film.

Van Hove tells the New York Times: “Lazarus focuses on Newton as he remains on Earth, a man unable to die, his head soaked in cheap gin, and haunted by a past love. We follow Newton through the course of a few days where the arrival of another lost soul might set him free.”

When Van Hove was approached by Bowie’s co-writer Enda Walsh, he immediately assumed it was a prank. He says: “I didn’t believe it. I thought this is one of the tricks that one of my actors plays with me on my computer.”

The show features songs from Bowie’s back catalogue as well as new material.