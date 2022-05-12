Listen to brand new My Chemical Romance single The Foundations Of Decay right now

My Chemical Romance have surprised-released a brand new single - and you can listen to it right now. The the track, titled The Foundations Of Decay, marks the emo legends' first new song since 2014 single Fake Your Death.

A slow-building, atmospheric and riff-filled anthem, it packs a typically massive MCR chorus that'll have you reaching for your eyeliner and knee-sliding into the nearest thunderstorm to bellow your little emo heart out.

My Chemical Romance announced their return to music in late 2019, six years after splitting up in March 2013, playing just one new show together that December before having to postpone all other comeback dates due to the pandemic. They finally return to the UK for the first time in 11 years next week, landing in Cornwall for two shows as a part of this year's Eden Sessions before heading to a spate of stadium gigs around the country.

The band then head out around Europe before returning to the States for more shows, including a recently announced stop-off headlining what is looking to be a stacked Riot Fest lineup in Chicago in September.

Listen to brand new My Chemical Romance song The Foundations Of Decay below. Welcome back, fellas! You've been missed.

May 16 Eden Sessions, St. Austell

May 17 Eden Sessions, St. Austell

May 19: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

May 21: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

May 22: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

May 24 Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin IRE

May 27: Victoria Park, Warrington

May 28 Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 30 OVO Hydro, Glasgow