Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, Misfits head up Riot Fest 2022 bill

The bill for this year's Riot Fest has been announced, with Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance and Misfits (playing their classic album Walk Among Us) heading up a 'Who's Who' of alt.rock, pop-punk, emo and indie.

Other acts on the three day bill, scheduled to take place in Chicago from September 16-18 include Alkaline Trio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Placebo, Yungblud, Ice Cube, Bauhaus, The Linda Lindas, Jawbox, Alexisonfire, Rocket From The Crypt, Jimmy Eat World, The Wonder Years, Bad Religion and Fear.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

The full line-up, and event poster, can be viewed below:

(Image credit: Riot Fest 2022)

My Chemical Romance will be making their long-awaited, and pandemic-delayed, return to the UK and Ireland later this month, to play:



May 16 Eden Sessions, St. Austell

May 17 Eden Sessions, St. Austell

May 19: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

May 21: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

May 22: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

May 24 Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin IRE

May 27: Victoria Park, Warrington

May 28 Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 30 OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Nine Inch Nails, meanwhile, are set to visit the UK in June, to play:



Jun 15: Glasgow O2 Academy

Jun 17: Cornwall The Eden Project

Jun 18: Cornwall The Eden Project

Jun 20: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 21: London O2 Academy Brixton