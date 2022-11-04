Listen to Avril Lavigne's new song I'm A Mess, featuring Yungblud and co-written by Blink-182' Travis Barker

By Liz Scarlett
published

Canadian pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne collabs with Yungblud on new single I'm A Mess

Avril Lavigne and Yungblud
Avril Lavigne has returned with new single, I'm A Mess, featuring Yungblud.

I'm A Mess was written by Lavigne and Yungblud - real name Dominic Harirson - alongside frequent collaborator Travis Barker of Blink-182 and John Feldmann.

The song itself is a sickly-sweet emo ballad, overflowing with the singer-songwriter's love for teen angst and broken romance, featuring longing lyrics such as 'Starin' at the pavement alone / Wishin' I was on my way home to you / All the shops in London are closed / And I don't know where to go from here'.

Following Lavigne's first verse, Yungblud duets with her on the chorus, before his vocals take centre stage on the second verse, singing 'It hasn't been the same since that night (Oh) / I wish I said "I love you" just one more time (One more time)'. 

The track was first teased late last month (October 25) when the pair of musicians posted the same video to their Instagram accounts, captioned, I’m A Mess.

Within the clip, Lavigne sits on a toilet while Yungblud is positioned behind her on the tank. As the Canadian pop-punk princess calls out for a beer, the Doncaster musician begins to cut off a substantial length of her hair.

Later that day, Yungblud elaborated on the collaboration, and wrote on Twitter: "the song we’re about to drop is full-on lookin’ out the window of your parent’s car pretendin’ you’re in a music video vibes.” To be fair, we've all done it.

Watch the video below:

