Fans can now bid to own a piece of Yungblud's chewed gum inside a necklace and no, we're not joking

What's better than a fresh, minty piece of gum? A piece of gum previously chewed upon by Gen Z alt-rock icon Yungblud, obviously. For the Yorkshire-born musician is now putting his gnawed confectionary up for sale in the form of a necklace, as part of a new collaboration with Greg Yüna and 5gum.

The Masterpieces Collection, containing the necklaces, were designed and crafted by Yüna and will feature only 15 pieces.

Each necklace will hold one lump of cobalt blue gum in its original shape, all previously chewed by Yungblud - real name Dominic Harrison - while on his U.S. self-titled album release tour last month.

The gum will be encased in Lucite, with white diamonds and a charm engraved with the 5 gum logo, alongside Yüna signature stamp on the gum pendant, which will hang on a 14K white gold chain.

It'll also arrive with a certificate of authentication and a pack of the limited-edition Cobalt Peppermint 5 gum featuring Yungblud’s name and image.

According to a press release, the collection has been created "to inspire people to embrace the nervous butterflies before doing something brave and bold".

From October 17 until October 26, fans will be able to try their luck for a necklace on eBay, with bids starting off at $5. All proceeds from the jewellery sales will benefit National Independent Venue Foundation (opens in new tab) and its Emergency Relief Fund supporting independent music venues nationwide.

"I love these jewellery pieces that Greg Yuna created," says Yungblud. His work is next level and the fact that some of my fans will have the chance to own a little piece of history is amazing.

"I loved this tour with 5 gum and I couldn’t think of a better way to have celebrated the release of my album than by hitting as many cities in the U.S. as I could and seeing as many of my fans as possible. Playing these new songs for the first time in these beautiful record stores was an experience I’ll never forget.”

Check out the necklace below:

(Image credit: Press)

(Image credit: Press)

What a time to be alive.