Listen to atmospheric new Jonathan Davis track Basic Needs

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth 1. Underneath My Skin

2. Final Days

3. Everyone

4. Happiness

5. Your God

6. Walk On By

7. The Secret

8. Basic Needs

9. Medicate

10. Please Tell Me

11. What You Believe

12. Gender

13. What It Is

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has released a stream of his new single titled Basic Needs.

It’s taken from his upcoming solo album Black Labyrinth which is set to arrive on May 25 via Sumerian Records and follows the track Everyone, which was revealed last month.

Speaking about the record, Davis said: “There’s a level of enlightenment I want to achieve. With all of the bullshit going, everyone is stuck on their fucking cell phones. This takes us way out of that.

“No matter how hard you try to fight bad things in your life, life will be what it is. It’s up to you to accept that, combat it, and move forward, or it’s up to you to be in denial. Then, it becomes a thorn in your side until you finally deal with it. This is it. Just deal with it.”

Davis is currently on tour across North America and will return to Europe in the coming weeks for a run of shows, which includes a set at the UK’s Download festival.

Jonathan Davis 2018 solo tour dates

May 11: Portland Aura, ME

May 12: New York Irving Plaza, NY

May 14: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

May 15: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

May 17: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

May 18: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 01: Nuremberg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Jun 06: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Jun 07: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Jun 08: Download UK, UK

Jun 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Jun 11: Pratten Z7, Switzerland

Jun 13: Prague Rocks 2018, Czech Republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 20: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France