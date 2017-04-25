Listen to an unreleased version of Bad Company's Sweet Little Sister

Bad Company have released a previously unheard version of the Mick Ralphs song Sweet Little Sister. The live backing track was recorded in September 1975 during sessions for band’s third album, Run With The Pack, which was released in January the following year. Like the rest of the album, it was recorded in Grasse, France by Ron Nevison, using the famed Rolling Stones Mobile Studio.

The new version of Sweet Little Sister comes from the upcoming deluxe reissue of Run With The Pack, which will be released on May 26 alongside a similarly comprehensive reissue of the band’s fourth album, Burnin’ Sky. Both collections feature a number of previously unreleased tracks: Run with The Pack features early mixes of Honey Child and Simple Man, plus an extended version of the title track, while Burnin’ Sky’s bonus material includes different versions of nearly every song on the album, including alternative takes and mixes of both Man Needs A Woman and Morning Sun, as well as a longer version of Too Bad, and the previously unreleased song Unfinished Story. Full track listings below.

Last year Bad Company released deluxe versions of their first two albums, Bad Company and Straight Shooter. Both Run With The Pack and Burnin’ Sky can be pre-ordered now.

Run With The Pack: Deluxe Edition

CD Track Listing:

_Disc One: Original Album Remastered _

“Live For The Music”

“Simple Man

“Honey Child”

“Love Me Somebody”

“Run With The Pack”

“Silver, Blue & Gold”

“Young Blood”

“Do Right By Your Women”

“Sweet Lil’ Sister”

“Fade Away”

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

1. “Live For The Music” – Alternative Vocal & Guitar

2. “Simple Man” – Early Mix

3. “Honey Child” – Early Mix, Alternative Guitar Solo

4. “Run With The Pack” – Extended Version, Alternative Vocal

5. “Let There Be Love” – Previously Unreleased

6. “Silver, Blue & Gold” – Early Mix

7. “Young Blood” – Alternative Vocal

8. “Do Right By Your Woman” – Alternative Vocal

9. “Sweet Lil’ Sister” – Live Backing Track

10. “Fade Away” – Early Mix, Alternative Guitar Solo

11. “Do Right By Your Woman” – Acoustic Version*

12. “(I Know) I’m Losing You” – Studio Jam

13. “Young Blood” – Alternative Version 2

14. “Fade Away” – Island Studios demo

* All disc two tracks unreleased except

Burnin’ Sky: Deluxe Edition

CD Track Listing

_Disc One: Original Album Remastered _

1. “Burnin’ Sky”

2. “Morning Sun”

3. “Leaving You”

4. “Like Water”

5. “Knapsack (The Happy Wanderer)”

6. “Everything I Need”

7. “Heartbeat”

8. “Peace Of Mind”

9. “Passing Time”

10. “Too Bad”

11. “Man Needs Woman”

12. “Master Of Ceremony”

_Disc Two: Bonus Tracks* _

1. “Burnin’ Sky” – Alternative Vocal & Guitar

2. “Morning Sun” – Early Version

3. “Leaving You” – Alternative Vocal

4. “Like Water” – Rough Mix

5. “Knapsack (The Happy Wanderer)” – Early Run Through

6. “Everything I Need” – Rough Mix

7. “Peace Of Mind” – Alternative Version

8. “Passing Time” – Alternative Vocal

9. “Too Bad” – Full Version

10. “Man Needs Woman” – Alternative Vocal & Guitar

11. “Too Bad” – Early Version, Mick Ralphs Vocal

12. “Man Needs Woman” – Early Version, Mick Ralphs Vocal

13. “Burnin’ Sky” – Alternative Vocal

14. “Unfinished Story” – Previously Unreleased

* All tracks previously unreleased

