Bad Company release deluxe editions

Bad Company have released a new version of Feel Like Makin’ Love. The ‘Take Before’ master comes from the forthcoming deluxe version of Straight Shooter, the band’s second release. Alongside the band’s self-titled debut album, it’s being reissued on April 7.

The second disc of the Deluxe Edition of Bad Company includes eight previously unreleased recordings, including the original demo of The Way I Choose, an unreleased take of Bad Company, and an unedited version of Superstar Woman, a song that Rodgers later recorded in 1983 for his solo album Cut Loose. Also featured is the single edit of Can’t Get Enough, and the single b-sides Little Miss Fortune and Easy On My Soul.

Extra material from the second album includes a stripped-down version of Shooting Star, a remix of Good Lovin’ Gone Bad with alternative guitar and vocals tracks, and the previously unreleased See The Sunlight and All Night Long.

Track Listings

Bad Company (1974)

Disc One

“Can’t Get Enough” “Rock Steady” “Ready For Love” “Don’t Let Me Down” “Bad Company” “The Way I Choose” “Movin’ On” “Seagull”

Disc Two

“Can’t Get Enough” (Take 1) “Little Miss Fortune” (Demo Reel 1) “The Way I Choose” (Demo Reel 1) “Bad Company” (LMS Studio Reel 2-73 Session) “The Way I Choose” (Version 1 Inc. F/S) “Easy On My Soul” (Long Version) “Bad Company” (LMS Studio Reel 8-73 Session) Studio Chat/Dialogue “Superstar Woman” (Long Version) “Can’t Get Enough” (Single Edit) “Little Miss Fortune” (B-side of “Can’t Get Enough”) “Easy On My Soul” (B-side of “Movin’ On”)

Straight Shooter (1975)

Disc One

“Good Lovin’ Gone Bad” “Feel Like Makin’ Love” “Weep No More” “Shooting Star” “Deal With The Preacher” “Wild Fire Woman” “Anna” “Call On Me”

Disc Two