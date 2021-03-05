Listen to Amy Lee’s fierce declaration of independence on Evanescence’s new single, Better Without You

Evanescence have released another single from their forthcoming The Bitter Truth album, and this time, Amy Lee isn’t holding back as she shuts down those who’ve sought to hold her down in the past.

Better Without You is the fifth single to be released from what will be the first album of all-new Evanescence material since 2011’s self-titled album, following on from Wasted On You, The Game Is Over, Yeah Right and Use My Voice.

Lyrics such as “I’ll do you a favour and save you if you sign on the line / Don’t worry your pretty little head about the future its all fine” find Lee fiercely asserting her independence.

Taking part in a Reddit AMA late in 2019, Lee said of the new album: I can't wait for you to hear it. It's dark and heavy. Its also got moments of weird and sparse. Little bit of everything. Definitely some [2006 album] The Open Door vibes but not the same.”

“It’s a rock record,” the singer told Kerrang! last year. “We wanted to showcase the strength, fun and power of the band. There’s no holding back. It’s heavy sonically, and it feels good to go heavy. Really good.”

Due for release on March 26 via Sony, The Bitter Truth is described by the label as “an epic, band-driven collection inspired by struggle, loss and overcoming within the (often bitter) realities of the 21st century.”