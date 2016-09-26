30 arrests at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest

Police in California are reporting that 30 people were arrested on the opening day of Ozzfest Meets Knotfest at the weekend.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says most of the arrests at the San Manuel Amphitheater in Devore, California, on Saturday were alcohol-related and that 10 people were taken to hospital for a variety of medical complaints.

The police force, which attended the event along with members of the California Highway Patrol and a K-9 unit, says: “During this operational period there were approximately 3400 campers and approximately 37,000 attendees for the music festival.

“30 people were arrested for various violations during this period. Most arrests were alcohol-related. 10 attendees were transported to the hospital for various medical reasons.”

Saturday was headlined by Black Sabbath, with Slipknot bringing the event to a close on Sunday.

Ozzy Osbourne and Slipknot decided bring their Ozzfest and Knotfest events together earlier this year.

Sabbath frontman Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne said: “We came up with Ozzfest and for 20 years it was amazing. And for many of those years we had the unbelievable Slipknot playing. And Slipknot came along and kicked our arses and created Knotfest.

“They took that around the world and it was hugely successful and critically acclaimed as one of the best festivals on Earth. Then we decided, ‘Why not merge together?’”

In Pictures: Ozzfest and Knotfest join forces in California