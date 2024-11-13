Over 25 venues, including London’s Wembley Stadium, seem to be teasing a Linkin Park world tour

Dozens of venues seem to be teasing a Linkin Park world tour.

More than 25 arenas and stadiums in North America, Europe and the UK have posted photos on Instagram of advertisements reading “Counting From Zero”. All the posts say an official announcement will be made tomorrow, November 14, at 12pm UK time.

The phrase “Counting From Zero” is likely a reference to Linkin Park’s impending comeback album From Zero, which drops on Friday, November 15. It also calls back to the way the band made their return from inactivity in September, when an online countdown expected to end in an announcement simply stopped and started counting back up again.

The PRP has compiled all of the venues who’ve teased a potential Linkin Park tour. See the complete list below.

Linkin Park went on hiatus in 2017, following the death of longtime lead singer Chester Bennington. The band’s return was first hinted at in April, then confirmed five months later. Simultaneously, they announced their new album, released lead single The Emptiness Machine, played a secret show in Los Angeles and detailed a world tour for the closing months of 2024. Said tour concludes on Friday at Allianz Park in São Paulo, Brazil.

Linkin Park already have a tour date booked for 2025. The band will headline the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, in May.

Linkin Park teased tour stops:

North America:

Austin Moody Center, TX

Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Chicago United Center, IL

Denver Ball Arena, CO

Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Omaha CHI Health Center Omaha, NE

Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC

Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

St Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Europe:

Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands

Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany

Hannover Heinz von Heiden-Arena, Germany

London Wembley Stadium, UK

Milan I-Days Milano, Italy

Paris Stade de France, France