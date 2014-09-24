Linkin Park renew green pledge

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda have attended the Climate 2014 Summit in New York.

They were there to renew their support for environmental issues and took part in a webcast focusing on climate change. The pair also spoke with world leaders and politicians, outlining their concerns and posed for pictures with UN leaders.

In 2004, following the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, which killed over 230,000 people, the band formed Music For Relief. Through benefit concerts and online auctions, the charity has raised $6 million.

Earlier this month, the group issued a statement on the recent Ebola outbreak, asking for pledges to help buy aid workers protective equipment.

Shinoda said in a statement: “Music For Relief is raising money for goggles, masks, gloves, full body suits and more for the brave aid workers responding to the crisis. The more gear they have, the better the chances of getting the virus under control.”

The band released their sixth album The Hunting Party in June, while Bennington is currently recording material with Stone Temple Pilots.