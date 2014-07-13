STP back in studio with Chester

Stone Temple Pilots have confirmed they're working on more music with Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington

The news broke following a pair of tweets from Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo, who uploaded pictures of the group together in the studio and reported: “Spending the week writing new STP material… and having a blast.”

Bennington appeared on an EP containing the number-one single Out Of Time last year, after the band ended their difficult relationship with original frontman Scott Weiland. Those parties remain at loggerheads, with legal action pending from both sides.

Since the October release there had been little sign of activity after Bennington returned to Linkin Park. But DeLeo says work didn’t completely stop. He tells the Pulse Of Radio: “Chester’s main concern definitely is Linkin Park. When he’s busy with them it offers Dean and Eric and myself some time to really get some new music together.

“When he’s available, that’s when we work, and we make the best of that time.”

No further details have been made available.