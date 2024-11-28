“Would you guys like to hear a new song?!” Watch Linkin Park play recent single Two Faced live in official pro-shot footage

Linkin Park have released a live version of this month’s single Two Faced.

The video, uploaded to Youtube yesterday (November 27), was recorded during the nu metal sensations’ concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 15. It was the song’s live debut, following its release as a single on November 13.

Watch the video below.

The Allianz Parque concert took place on the day Linkin Park released their first studio album in seven years, From Zero. The band initially disbanded in 2017, following the death of longtime singer Chester Bennington in July, but in September this year announced their return with Emily Armstrong on vocals and Colin Brittain on drums.

From Zero received largely positive reviews, including four stars from Metal Hammer journalist Merlin Alderslade. Alderslade called the album “a resounding success that fans of every era of Linkin Park can enjoy”.

Linkin Park will tour again in 2025. On November 14, they announced a world tour of more than 50 dates spanning four continents. Support across the various shows will come from a wide array of artists: Queens Of The Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, Grandson, Jean Dawson, Jpegmafia and Pvris. See the full list of dates below.

Despite the widespread touring and glowing reviews, Linkin Park’s return hasn’t been without controversy. Armstrong’s hiring proved divisive once images of her at a Scientology gala surfaced online. This was followed by allegations that she’d supported Danny Masterson during a trial where the actor was convicted of raping two Jane Does. Armstrong expressed regret for her past support of Masterson in a statement, but did not say whether she is or has ever been a Scientologist.

Jan 31: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Feb 03: Guadalajara Estadio 3 De Marzo, Mexico

Feb 05: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, Mexico

Feb 11: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Feb 12: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Feb 16: Jakarta TBA, Indonesia

Apr 12: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV *

Apr 26: Austin Moody Center, TX ^

Apr 28: Tulsa BOK Center, OK ^

May 01: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI ^

May 03: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, ND ^

May 06: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC ^

May 08: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC ^

May 10: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH *

May 17: Daytona Welcome To Rockville, FL *

Jun 12: Nisckelsdorf Novarock, Austria *

Jun 14: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic *

Jun 16: Hannover Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Germany ~

Jun 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany ~

Jun 20: Bern Bernexpo, Switzerland

Jun 24: Milan I-Days, Italy *

Jun 26: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands $

Jun 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK $&

Jul 01: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germany ~&

Jul 03: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium *

Jul 05: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland *

Jul 08: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany ~&

Jul 11: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 29: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY +

Aug 01: Boston TD Garden, MA +

Aug 03: Newark Prudential Center, NJ +

Aug 06: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada +

Aug 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada +

Aug 11: Chicago United Center, IL +

Aug 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI +

Aug 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA #

Aug 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA #

Aug 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN #

Aug 23: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO #

Aug 25: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI #

Aug 27: Minneapolis Target Center, MN #

Aug 29: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE #

Aug 31: Kansas City T-Movile Center, MO #

Sep 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO #

Sep 06: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ #

Sep 13: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA !&

Sep 15: San Josa SAP Ceter, CA &

Sep 17: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA &

Sep 19: Portland Moda Center, OR &

Sep 21: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada &

Sep 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA &

Oct 26: Bogota TBA, Colombia

Oct 29: Lima TBA, Peru

Nov 01: Buenos Aires TBA, Argentina

Nov 05: Santiago TBA, Chile

Nov 08: Rio De Janeiro TBA, Brazil

Nov 10: São Paulo TBA, Brazil

Nov 13: Brasilia TBA, Brazil

Nov 15: Porto Alegre TBA, Brazil

