Linkin Park launch video for new single Over Each Other, an everyday tale of trust, car crashes and the Korean emergency services

Nu metal goliaths Linkin Park have launched a video for their new single Over Each Other.

The clip, which was filmed late last month in South Korea after the band's sold-out show at the 15,000-capacity Inspire Arena in Seoul, tells a story involving singer Emily Armstrong and her best friend, played by Korean actress Kong Seong-Ha.

In the video [spolier alert!] Armstrong and Kong have an argument, go for a drive, roll their car down a bank, and are rescued by the Korean emergency services. Or are they? You'll need to watch the footage to find out.

The film was directed by band DJ/creative director Joe Hahn, who has previously overseen shoots for Numb, From the Inside, What I've Done and several others.

"A couple of nights after our show in Seoul, Korea, Emily Armstrong and I stayed in town to shoot our next music video for Over Each Other," Hahn wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "It has been a dream of mine to direct a project in Korea one day and this happened! We embraced the K-ness of it all and made it feel like a K-drama.

"Like always, Emily crushed the performance. I'm looking forward to sharing this with you all next Thursday. Thank you to the cast, Kong Seong-Ha, the crew and the rest of the boys from Linkin Park. From Korea, with love."

Kong is best known for her work on the Korean TV series Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil, Daily Dose of Sunshine and Doctor Slump.

Over Each Other is the third single from Linkin Park since the band announced their comeback last month, following The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is The Crown.

Linkin Park's next live show is on November 3 at La Defense Arena in Paris, France. Full dates below.

Nov 03: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Nov 08: Dallas Globe Life Field, TX

Nov 11: Bogota Coliseo Medplus, Colombia

Nov 15: São Paolo Allianz Park, Brazil

Nov 16: São Paolo Allianz Park, Brazil



Apr 12: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV

May 10: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

