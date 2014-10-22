Linkin Park offer free track

Linkin Park have offered fans a free track entitled White Noise by members Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda, Chester Bennington and Dave Farrell.

Hear it below and download it via LinkinPark.com in exchange for your email address.

It appears on the soundtrack of Hahn’s first movie, Mall, released this month, which tells the story of disaffected people who come together following a shopping mall shooting.

Hahn tells Skee.tv: “It was an excuse to make some art and have my friends participate as well. No matter what it is, if it’s music, art, I just want to keep that creative drive going.

“When I first got the script, I couldn’t put it down. It’s an alternative to the big, glitzy movies out there. It plays into insecurities and shines a light into how people can’t be the most positive versions of themselves.”

Shinoda adds: “When Joe came to us and said, ‘Can I interest you guys in working on music for the film?’ it was a no-brainer. We actually had a number of different pieces and demos that never made it into songs.”

Linkin Park – who were recently inducted into the Guitar Center Rock Walk – return to the UK in November to promote sixth album The Hunting Party:

Nov 22: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 23: London O2

Nov 24: London O2