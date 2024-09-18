Watch Linkin Park play new single The Emptiness Machine live on The Tonight Show

Linkin Park have performed new track The Emptiness Machine live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The band took to the late-night show last night (September 17) to play the single, which promotes upcoming album From Zero, out November 15. Watch the performance below.

From Zero will be the first Linkin Park album since May 2017’s One More Light. It’ll also be their first without Chester Bennington, who took his own life in July 2017, and drummer Rob Bourdon, who departed the group before their return this month. The pair have been replaced by Dead Sara frontwoman Emily Armstrong and drummer/producer Colin Brittain, respectively.

The revamped Linkin Park made their long-anticipated debut with a livestream on September 5, where they unveiled their new lineup, as well as The Emptiness Machine, details of From Zero and a six-date world tour. See the list of shows the band have scheduled for this year below.

Shortly after the comeback, guitarist Brad Delson revealed that he’s stepping away from Linkin Park’s live shows for the foreseeable future, but shall remain a creative part of the band behind the scenes. He’s being replaced onstage by Alex Feder.

Linkin Park’s return hasn’t been without controversy. Shortly after her unveiling as Linkin Park’s new vocalist, Emily Armstrong was accused by The Mars Volta/At The Drive-In frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala and his wife Chrissie Carnell-Bixler of having ties to the Church Of Scientology. She was also accused of supporting rapist Danny Masterson during a trial where the actor was found guilty of raping two women.

Armstrong responded to the accusations of supporting Masterson in her Instagram stories. She wrote in part: “Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.”

Armstrong’s statement did not address whether she is or has ever been a Scientologist, though lyrics in some Dead Sara songs seem to reject the church’s teachings.

Sep 22: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 24: London The O2, United Kingdom

Sep 28: Seoul INSPIRE Arena, South Korea

Nov 11: Bogota Coliseo Medplus, Colombia