Linkin Park Chester gives injury update

Chester Bennington has posted graphic pictures showing the scars left by recent surgery on his broken ankle.

Linkin Park had to cancel the remainder of their US tour after the frontman’s accident, although he struggled through a gig in Indianapolis on crutches.

The band were due to play in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and in Albany, New York, last week, but the shows were pulled. Bennington said: “I need to take the proper time to assess the severity of my injury and apologise for any disappointment this has caused. I look forward to seeing you all again soon.”

He has since posted a series of pictures via Twitter which show the stitches left as a result of the surgery. Another picture shows him outdoors in a wheelchair, and is accompanied by the message: “First ray of sunshine since the surgery. Thank you to everyone for all your support and well wishes.”