Lindemann's crazed Live In Moscow film comes to cinemas for one night only

Lindemann, the now-defunct Rammstein side project named for frontman Till Lindemann and featuring multi-instrumentalist and producer Peter Tägtgren, are bringing their upcoming Live In Moscow film to the cinema.

Live In Moscow was shot on March 20 last year at Moscow’s VTB Arena, and is described by the distributors as "the great party before the global shutdown." The film will be shown in cinemas worldwide on March 20, with venue details available by registering at lindemann.film.

A statement reads, "Since Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren agreed in November 2020 not to continue Lindemann together and to dedicate themselves to other projects, Live in Moscow is a memorial to the special combination of two exceptional musicians that, over the space of just two albums, have created their own, unique musical coordinate system."

Live In Moscow will also be released on May 21 in a variety of formats, including DVD, Blu-ray, a deluxe CD and Blu-ray edition, a super deluxe box set limited to 4,000 copies, and two vinyl versions: a standard black version, and a limited edition red vinyl variant.

In April, Lindemann released a video for Praise Abort from the Moscow show, while March saw the release of a clip of Allesfresser from the same set.

Late last month Till Lindemann released a new solo single, sung entirely in Russian, titled Любимый город, aka 'beloved town'. The singer is due to play his debut solo show at Germany's Wacken Festival later this year, performing on the new "Wacken Wednesday" on July 28 alongside Clawfinger and Varang Nord.

Watch the Live In Moscow trailer below.

Live In Moscow tracklist

01. Skills In Pills

02. Lady Boy

03. Fat

04. Frau & Mann

05. Ich Weiss Es Nicht

06. Allesfresser

07. Knebel

08. Home Sweet Home

09. Cowboy

10. Golden Shower

11. Blut

12. Platz Eins

13. Praise Abort

14. Fish On

15. Ach So Gern

16. Gummi

17. Steh Auf