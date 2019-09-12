Trending

Lindemann tease their new single Steh Auf

By () Metal Hammer  

Rammstein's Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain's Peter Tagtgren are preparing to launch their new single Steh Auf later this week

Lindemann

Lindemann have revealed that they’ll release a new single later this week.

The track is titled Steh Auf and it’ll be released tomorrow (September 13) on CD, vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms through Nuclear Blast.

A “Trivium remix” of the song will also launch on Friday.

Steh Auf will feature on Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain man Peter Tagtgren’s upcoming and as-yet-untitled studio album which will be the follow-up to 2015’s Skills In Pills.

To mark the announcement, Lindemann have released a short teaser video which can be found below along with the Steh Auf cover art.

Prior to the launch of Skills In Pills, Lindemann told Louder that Rammstein fans might not like the material as he didn’t sing in his native German tongue on the record

He said: “Peter’s a real metalhead and I’m into this gothic thing. I know a lot of hardcore Rammstein fans may not like it because they’ll miss the German language and harsh sounds, but this is a side-project and I bring a lot of personality into my half.”

Am 13. September erscheint die erste Single mit Musikvideo von Lindmans persönlichem Album Steh auf ... ———————————————— September 13th is the release date of the first single with music video from Lindman's personal album Steh auf ... #rammsteinlive #rammsteinradio #rammstein #rammsteinfans @boesefuchsofficial @till_lindemann_official @lindemannofficial @rammsteinofficial @richard_von_rammstein @paullanders_official @oliverriedel_official @christophschneider_official 🤘🏻🇦🇹🇮🇷🇩🇪🎸🔥🤘🏻 Rammstein_lindemann_fan page

A photo posted by @rammstein_lindemann_fp1993 on Sep 12, 2019 at 4:27am PDT

See more Metal Hammer news