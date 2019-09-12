Lindemann tease their new single Steh Auf

Lindemann have revealed that they’ll release a new single later this week.

The track is titled Steh Auf and it’ll be released tomorrow (September 13) on CD, vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms through Nuclear Blast.

A “Trivium remix” of the song will also launch on Friday.

Steh Auf will feature on Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain man Peter Tagtgren’s upcoming and as-yet-untitled studio album which will be the follow-up to 2015’s Skills In Pills.

To mark the announcement, Lindemann have released a short teaser video which can be found below along with the Steh Auf cover art.

Prior to the launch of Skills In Pills, Lindemann told Louder that Rammstein fans might not like the material as he didn’t sing in his native German tongue on the record.

He said: “Peter’s a real metalhead and I’m into this gothic thing. I know a lot of hardcore Rammstein fans may not like it because they’ll miss the German language and harsh sounds, but this is a side-project and I bring a lot of personality into my half.”