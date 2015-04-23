Lindemann details Skills In Pills

Till Lindemann has revealed more details of his upcoming side-project’s debut release.
The Rammstein frontman has teamed up Hypocrisy and PAIN man Peter Tagtgren for the album Skills In Pills which will be released in May.
The pair issued a 40-second teaser last month and have now confirmed the final tracklist and revealed two pieces of cover art.
Speaking of the project’s musical direction, Lindemann told TeamRock: “It’s a baby between Rammstein and PAIN – at least it’s a mix of Rammstein vocals and PAIN music.
“Peter’s a real metalhead and I’m into this gothic thing. I know a lot of hardcore Rammstein fans may not like it because they’ll miss the German language and harsh sounds, but this is a side-project and I bring a lot of personality into my half.”
Skills In Pills tracklist
- Skills In Pills 2. Ladyboy 3. Fat 4. Fish On 5. Children Of The Sun 6. Home Sweet Home 7. Cowboy 8. Golden Shower 9. Yukon 10. Praise Abort 11. That’s My Heart