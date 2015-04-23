Lindemann details Skills In Pills

Till Lindemann has revealed more details of his upcoming side-project’s debut release.

The Rammstein frontman has teamed up Hypocrisy and PAIN man Peter Tagtgren for the album Skills In Pills which will be released in May.

The pair issued a 40-second teaser last month and have now confirmed the final tracklist and revealed two pieces of cover art.

Speaking of the project’s musical direction, Lindemann told TeamRock: “It’s a baby between Rammstein and PAIN – at least it’s a mix of Rammstein vocals and PAIN music.

“Peter’s a real metalhead and I’m into this gothic thing. I know a lot of hardcore Rammstein fans may not like it because they’ll miss the German language and harsh sounds, but this is a side-project and I bring a lot of personality into my half.”

Skills In Pills tracklist