Limp Bizkit announce biggest UK headline show in decades, Pendulum to support

As they wrap up their current spate of UK dates, nu metal legends Limp Bizkit have announced their biggest UK show in decades. Jacksonville's favourite sons will headline a special outdoor gig at London's Gunnersbury Park on Sunday, August 13, with UK drum 'n' bass heavyweights Pendulum serving as main support.

Also announced for the show are Wisconsin-based, genre-hopping singer-songwriter KennyHoopla, Pennsylvania rap duo Joey Valence & Brae and London nu gen artist Deijuvhs. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21 at 10am.

The announcement marks Limp Bizkit's biggest UK headline show since their appearance at London's Finsbury Park in 2003 - a free show put on by the band as a way of apology to fans for having to cancel a number of previous appearances in the UK.

Last week, Bizkit frontman Fred Durst took part in a rare interview via an appearance on Bill Maher's YouTube series, Club Random. During the interview, Durst commented upon his band's unfair reputation as making music for jocks and bullies, noting:

"I was bullied my whole life. Tortured, bullied...I was really this peon kid in my city, at school, and ultimately the vehicle I used to put behind Limp Bizkit was, 'Oh, man, I'll use this microphone to fight these guys back!' But the irony was: the bullies that tortured me were dressing like me in the audience. So this massive art project turned into the most ironic thing...and here I am 25 years later going, 'Wow, this is unbelievable!'

"People call [Limp Bizkit] 'jock rock'," the rapper added. "I mean, I despise jocks, 'cause those were the guys beating my ass all the time."