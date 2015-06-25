Limp Bizkit announce London show

Limp Bizkit have announced a headline show at London’s Brixton Academy on August 27.
The gig comes the day before they head to the Reading and Leeds festivals, and it’s part of a wider tour that kicks of in Hungary on August 16.
Earlier this year frontman Fred Durst reported he’d begun tracking vocals for the follow-up to 2011’s Gold Cobra – news that took guitarist Wes Borland by surprise.
He told TeamRock: “That’s news to me. Oh boy! I’ve recorded 25 songs so I don’t know which ones he’s working on. I’m excited to see what it sounds like.”
London support acts will be announced in due course. Tickets go on sale on June 26 (Friday) from 10am via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.
Tour dates
Aug 16: Budapest Sziget Festival, Hungary
Aug 18: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Aug 20: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 22: Biddinghuizen Lowlands Paradise, Netherlands
Aug 24: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany
Aug 25: Hannover Gilde Parkbuhne, Germany
Aug 27: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 29: Leeds Festival, UK
Oct 25: Khabarovsk Platinum Arena, Russia
Oct 27: Yuzhno Sakhalinsk Arena City, Russia
Oct 29: Vladivostok Fetisov Arena, Russia
Oct 31: Moscow Stadium Live, Russia
Nov 02: Voronezh Event Hall, Russia
Nov 03: Sochi Ice Palace Bolshoy, Russia
Nov 04: Krasnodar Sports Palace, Russia
Nov 05: Rostov Na Donu KSK Express, Russia
Nov 07: Saratov Sports Palace Krystal, Russia
Nov 09: Samara Sports Palace CSKA VVS, Russia
Nov 11: Ufa Sports Palace, Russia
Nov 12: Chelyabinsk Dvorets Sporta Yunost, Russia
Nov 14: Irkutsk Sports palace Trud, Russia
Nov 16: Krasnoyarsk Sports Palace Yarygina, Russia
Nov 18: Novosibirsk Expo Center Hall, Russia
Nov 20: Yekaterinburg, Sports Palace KRK Uralets, Russia
Nov 25: Nizhny Expo Yarmarka, Russia
Nov 27: St Petersburg Sibur Arena, Russia
Nov 29: Almaty Event Arena, Russia