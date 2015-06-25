Limp Bizkit announce London show

Limp Bizkit have announced a headline show at London’s Brixton Academy on August 27.

The gig comes the day before they head to the Reading and Leeds festivals, and it’s part of a wider tour that kicks of in Hungary on August 16.

Earlier this year frontman Fred Durst reported he’d begun tracking vocals for the follow-up to 2011’s Gold Cobra – news that took guitarist Wes Borland by surprise.

He told TeamRock: “That’s news to me. Oh boy! I’ve recorded 25 songs so I don’t know which ones he’s working on. I’m excited to see what it sounds like.”

London support acts will be announced in due course. Tickets go on sale on June 26 (Friday) from 10am via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Aug 16: Budapest Sziget Festival, Hungary

Aug 18: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Aug 20: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 22: Biddinghuizen Lowlands Paradise, Netherlands

Aug 24: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Aug 25: Hannover Gilde Parkbuhne, Germany

Aug 27: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 29: Leeds Festival, UK

Oct 25: Khabarovsk Platinum Arena, Russia

Oct 27: Yuzhno Sakhalinsk Arena City, Russia

Oct 29: Vladivostok Fetisov Arena, Russia

Oct 31: Moscow Stadium Live, Russia

Nov 02: Voronezh Event Hall, Russia

Nov 03: Sochi Ice Palace Bolshoy, Russia

Nov 04: Krasnodar Sports Palace, Russia

Nov 05: Rostov Na Donu KSK Express, Russia

Nov 07: Saratov Sports Palace Krystal, Russia

Nov 09: Samara Sports Palace CSKA VVS, Russia

Nov 11: Ufa Sports Palace, Russia

Nov 12: Chelyabinsk Dvorets Sporta Yunost, Russia

Nov 14: Irkutsk Sports palace Trud, Russia

Nov 16: Krasnoyarsk Sports Palace Yarygina, Russia

Nov 18: Novosibirsk Expo Center Hall, Russia

Nov 20: Yekaterinburg, Sports Palace KRK Uralets, Russia

Nov 25: Nizhny Expo Yarmarka, Russia

Nov 27: St Petersburg Sibur Arena, Russia

Nov 29: Almaty Event Arena, Russia