Lifesigns head to Europe in 2019

Melodic UK prog rock band Lifesigns will play a string of dates in Europe next March, including some co-headline dates with O.R.k.

"Really enjoying the shows at the moment as the blue touch paper seems to be well and truly lit," singer and keyboard player John Young, who has also reissued his 2002 solo album Significance, told Prog. "Great to turn up in places like Kinross and be met with a nearly full room and a standing ovation thanks to David Mundell for that. The gigs are great fun and the humour, musicianship and empathy in the band is something I’ve long wanted to be a part of. More shows coming in and a great honour to co-headline in Europe with O.R.k. I’m really looking forward to seeing them live."

Lifesigns will play:

Germany Rüsselsheim Das Rind - March 7

Germany Isernhagen, Bluesgarage - 8 (with O.R.k.)

Netherlands Zoetermeer Boerderij - 9 (support from Dilemma)

Germany Köln Yard Club - 10 (with O.R.k.)

Germany Munich Backstage - 12 ()with O.R.k.)