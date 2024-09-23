Liam Gallagher hits back at "shitc***s" who criticised his vocals after he sang Oasis classics at Joshua v Dubois fight

Liam Gallagher performed Oasis hits at heavyweight title fight in London – and some observers were unimpressed

Liam Gallagher has hit back at online critics who took aim at his performance of three Oasis tracks before Saturday night's Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois heavyweight title fight in London.

Gallagher and his backing band – including Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs – performed Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, Supersonic and Cigarettes & Alcohol from Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe as a curtain raiser to the bout at Wembley Arena.

And when some observers criticised Liam's vocal performance, the spiky vocalist responded in typically brash style.

Gallagher and his brother Noel recently put their long-standing differences aside and announced they would reunite under the Oasis banner for a series of arena shows in 2025.

There was a huge demand for tickets and the brothers came under fire for how the sales were handled, with fans particularly angry at the controversial "dynamic pricing" tactics.

That criticism has continued in the wake of Liam's Wembley performance, with sportscaster Rob Palmer saying on X: "Good job Liam Gallagher sold those tickets early doors!"

Another X user said: "All those fools that have spent thousands on Oasis tickets for next year. Liam Gallagher sounds crap at Wembley tonight. Enjoy suckers."

Liam did not hold back with his response, writing: "To all those SHITCUNTS who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain’t real fans your just IMPOSTERS and if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts nxt year any way."

Answering questions from some fans, Liam suggested he was unable to hear any of the guitars onstage.

You can check out his performance for yourself in the YouTube video below.

LIAM GALLAGHER SINGS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE OASIS REUNION ðŸ”¥ #JoshuaDubois - YouTube LIAM GALLAGHER SINGS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE OASIS REUNION ðŸ”¥ #JoshuaDubois - YouTube
Confirmed Oasis tour dates 2025

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium
Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium
Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park
Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park
Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park
Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park
Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park
Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium
Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium
Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium
Aug 02: London, Wembley Stadium
Aug 03: London, Wembley Stadium
Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland
Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland
Sep 27: London, Wembley Stadium
Sep 28: London, Wembley Stadium

