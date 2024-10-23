Liam Gallagher hits back at "entitled" fans complaining about Oasis not picking young bands to join them on tour: "Everyone is soooo fussy these days"

Liam Gallagher has hit back at fans for complaining about Oasis' choice in support for their reunion tour - namely the fact that they have so far opted for older, more experienced artists than ones who are up-and-coming.

Earlier this week, the newly-reunited Britpop legends announced that Richard Ashcroft would be performing as special guest for their 2025 UK and Ireland trek.

Speaking of the news, The Verve frontman stated: "As a fan from day one I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’ return was announced.

“I can say with no exaggeration that the songwriting talent of Noel and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work. It was the perfection of Live Forever that forced me to try and write my own.”

Following the announcement, fans have expressed their disapproval over Oasis' decision to not use the sell-out reunion tour as a way of bolstering attention for younger artists.

In response, Liam stated that he believes most newer bands aren't at a high enough "level", in terms of their talent, to undertake such a large opportunity.

Addressing fans on X, he writes: "To all the folk who are crying about us not showing love to the young bands and not letting them support there’s LEVELS to this game and I’m afraid 99 p cent of ya are way off LFUCKING.”

Quoting Liam's tweet, one fan writes: "This applies to ur son’s shit band but they still opened for u didn’t they". In response, Liam affirms: "It doesn’t actually there the 1 p cent that are mega", and tells another fan that he thinks "Everyone is soooo fussy these days".

As one user takes aim at Ashcroft, stating: "As much as I loved The Verve, Richard Ashcroft’s solo tunes are hardly gonna get the crowd going are they… With so much attention on this tour, Oasis could really have made a difference by promoting newer/contemporary bands. But nah. Let’s stick to a lazy, pals act instead", Liam retaliates with the churlish comment: "Richard’s got more talent in his left nostril than all your so called new bands put together now stop being an entitled little bumbaseed and show some fucking respect".

Elsewhere, one fan defends Oasis' choice of selecting more experienced artists for the tour, and says: "it’s funny that people want you to promote new bands as if it was your job to do that", as Liam responds: "New bands have it easy tday it’s the middle aged bands I feel bad for"

View the tweets below:

