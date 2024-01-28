Liam Gallagher and John Squire announce tour dates, confirm album details and release new track Mars To Liverpool

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have announced a string of tour dates and also revealed the tracklisting for their upcoming self-titled debut album.

And former Oasis singer Gallagher and former Stone Roses guitarist Squire have also made another track available to stream. Listen to Mars To Liverpool below.

The duo previously released the track Just Another Rainbow. The supergroup's debut album will be released on March 1, 2024.

Joining Gallagher and Squire for the live shows will be Barrie Cadogan on bass. Cadogan is known for his work with Little Barrie and Paul Weller. On drums will be Joey Waronker, who has worked with R.E.M, Beck and Roger Waters. Support on the tour will come from Jake Bugg on all dates except Brooklyn, NY.

Gallagher says: "I can’t wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll fucking love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial."

Squire adds: "I like the way that in some parts, it’s quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude.

"There’s a little bit of everything in there, I think it’s a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit."

The tracklisting for the album is as follows:

Raise Your Hands

Mars To Liverpool

One Day At A Time

I’m a Wheel

Just Another Rainbow

Love You Forever

Make It Up As You Go Along

You’re Not The Only One

I’m So Bored

Mother Nature’s Song

The cover art for Liam Gallagher and John Squire's self-titled debut album, due for release on March 1, 2024 (Image credit: Warner Music UK Limited)

Mar 13: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Mar 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Mar 16: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Mar 18: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Mar 20: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Mar 21: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Mar 23: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Mar 25: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Mar 26: London Troxy, UK

Apr 02: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Apr 4: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Apr 6: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Apr 11: Brooklyn Paramount, NY, USA