Listen to Just Another Rainbow, the first single from the new supergroup fronted by ex-Oasis vocalist Liam Gallagher and ex-Stone Roses guitarist John Squire

By Paul Brannigan
published

(Image credit: Tom Oxley | John Squire & Jamie Hutchinson)

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have released Just Another Rainbow, the first single from their long-rumoured collaborative album. An official video for the single, which sounds, perhaps unsurprisingly, like a classic Stone Roses song, will be unveiled soon. 

Former Stone Roses guitarist Squire says, “To me the most obvious take on Just Another Rainbow is that it's about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don't like to explain songs, I think that's the privilege of the listener, it's whatever you want it to be. To me, it's also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird.” 

Gallagher and Squire first met when their previous bands were booked to record in studios in Monmouth, Wales: Oasis were commencing work on their debut album Definitely Maybe while The Stone Roses were making their much-anticipated second record, The Second Coming. Rumours of a collaboration between the two Mancunian indie legends began to circulate in the wake of Squire joining Gallagher onstage at Knebworth in 2022, guesting on a cover of Oasis classic Champagne Supernova.

In a subsequent interview with Apple Music, Gallagher touched upon the rumours, saying,  “There’s talk about summat. Maybe. But no rush. He’s my man, I love him. So if he’s got any tunes that need singing, I’m the boy, mate… But yeah, I’m definitely going to do summat at some point.”

No date has yet been given for the duo's forthcoming album, recorded in LA with Foo Fighters' producer Greg Kurstin on bass, and Joey Waronker (R.E.M., Beck) on drums, nor has a titled been revealed.

Speaking of his latest creative partner, Liam Gallagher says, "I think John's a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I'm concerned. There's not enough of his music out there, whether it's with the Roses or himself. It's good to see him back writing songs and fucking good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the fucking guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind."

Listen to Just Another Rainbow below:

Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.