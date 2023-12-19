“John Squire, without a doubt the best guitarist of his generation and in the world in my opinion”: Liam Gallagher drops hints that his collaboration with Stone Roses' John Squire is incoming

Liam Gallagher is teasing some upcoming activity with Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, and fans are hoping that it's a hint that the long-rumoured musical collaboration between the two Mancunian indie legends is on its way next year.



Yesterday, December 18, Gallagher posted a video on his social channels featuring the riff to Stone Roses' 1994 'comeback' single Love Spreads, and archival footage of himself and Squire. Over the top of Squire's blues-rock riff, two archive soundbites from Gallagher have been overlaid, the first finding the singer stating, “John Squire, without a doubt the best guitarist of his generation and in the world in my opinion”, the second featuring Gallagher onstage at Knebworth in August 1996 saying, “John Squire, on stage with Oasis."

In addition, a new website, gallaghersquire.com, has been launched, with fans invited to sign up "to find out more".

Rumours of a collaboration between Gallagher and Squire circulated in the wake of the Stone Roses guitarist joining Gallagher onstage at Knebworth once again in 2022, guesting on a cover of Oasis classic Champagne Supernova.

In a subsequent interview with Apple Music, Gallagher touched upon the rumours, saying, “There’s talk about summat. Maybe. But no rush. He’s my man, I love him. So if he’s got any tunes that need singing, I’m the boy, mate… But yeah, I’m definitely going to do summat at some point.”

On October 23, when an Australian Twitter user named Robert Lewis posted an archive photo of the two musicians together and asked, 'Liam, are we to expect a joint album with you and John Squire to be released next year?', the singer replied, 'It's the best record since revolver'.

