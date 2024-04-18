“We’ll see you next year”: Letlive are reuniting for a “proper” farewell tour in 2025

Letlive have declared that they’ll be reuniting for a series of farewell shows in 2025.

The US post-hardcore experimentalists made the announcement yesterday (April 17) via social media.

They wrote: “We shouldn’t have left you without one final dope beat to step to. Two-thousand and twenty-five.”

They added: “[T]o our friends that we never got to say goodbye to – we’ll see you next year to do so.”

The band also included an email address and message to promoters who’d like to book them for a concert next year.

“We’d like suitable spaces around the world for proper farewells.

“ll.ove one last time.”

Letlive also announced a remixed and remastered re-releases of their 2013 album The Blackest Beautiful.

“11 years of The Blackest Beautiful after 7 years of silence.

“Remixed.

“Remastered.

“Revisited.

“Available for preorder now.”

Letlive formed in 2002 and released four studio albums – Speak Like You Talk (2005), Fake History (2010), The Blackest Beautiful (2013) and If I’m The Devil… (2016) – before splitting in 2017.

The band explained their break-up in a statement.

“We have been granted opportunities and experiences beyond anything we could have ever imagined and we are well aware that none of the aforementioned would be possible without you,” they wrote.

“Your support, investments, and genuine belief have been nothing short of inspiring which is what allowed us to create these works while enduring the unsettling ebb and flow of career musicianship.

“With this in mind we would like to take this time to exhibit said transparency and explain that over time a divergence in views and aims has developed within the camp – and, for the moment, the impact that has on Letlive.”

They continued: “As a group, there will be no further activity for the foreseeable future.

“We want to thank every single person that we were privileged enough to make a connection with through this vessel.

“We will no longer write the soundtrack, but the most important element, the idea, will continue as long as you allow it to.

“You are and always will be Letlive.”

Lead singer Jason Aalon Butler formed a new band, Fever 333, with former The Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison and Night Verses drummer Aric Improta in 2017.

They released their debut album, Strength In Numb333rs, in 2019.

Harrison and Improta both left Fever 333 in 2022, but Butler was able to corral a new lineup and the band are still active. Their second album is expected to be released this year.