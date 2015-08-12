Let’s Talk Daggers announce UK tour

Let’s Talk Daggers have announced an October UK tour.

They’ll head out on the road with Palm Reader on selected dates in support of debut album A Beautiful Life. It’ll be released later this year and is currently available to pre-order via their PledgeMusic page.

Once the band hit their financial target, they’ll donate 5% of the total to Unicef’s Nepal Earthquake: Help Children Now appeal.

Last month the band premiered their track I Love You Dad, But I’m Mental via Metal Hammer.

Let’s Talk Daggers hope to announce further dates in due course.

Let’s Talk Daggers UK tour

Oct 10: Brighton Green Door Store (with Palm Reader) Oct 13: London Old Blue Last (with Palm Reader) Oct 14: Bristol Red Lion Oct 15: Worcester The Pig And Drum Oct 16: Bedford Esquires Oct 17: Cambridge The Portland Arms Oct 18: Manchester A Carefully Planned Fest