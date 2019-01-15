Let Brent Hinds guide you through Mastodon’s tour bus

Last week, Mastodon released a tour recap video ahead of their UK and European tour.

That clip showed Troy Sanders backstage as relaxed between shows – and now that the tour has begun, the band have released part two of the mini-documentary series.

The latest footage focuses on guitarist Brent Hinds as he shows the viewer around Mastodon’s tour bus.

He talks about the friends they made on the road, his admiration for touring partners Primus and an innovative way of watching videos on his iPad when he’s in his bunk.

Check it out below.

Mastodon are joined on tour by special guests Kvelertak and Mutoid Man.

Promoters for each show will also make a donation to three charities: The TJ Martel Foundation, Hirshberg Foundation For Pancreatic Cancer Research and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in light of Mastodon’s manager Nick John’s death last year from pancreatic cancer.

At the start of December, Brann Dailor checked in from the studio where Mastodon have been working on the highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Emperor Of Sand.

No release date has been set – but a new single from the band is expected to be released in the very near future.